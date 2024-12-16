BREAKING: Major Profile on Raiders' Hated Rival Mahomes Coming
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has tormented the entire NFL since becoming a full-time starter in 2018.
However, Mahomes has particularly haunted the Raiders more than almost anyone else.
The three-time Super Bowl champion has gone 12-2 against Las Vegas over the course of his career, even if the Raiders have made things tough on him sometimes.
Remember: last Christmas, Las Vegas shocked Mahomes and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Then, last month, the Raiders nearly defeated Kansas City on the road yet again.
Still, Mahomes has typically always managed to make just enough plays to beat Las Vegas in their AFC West clashes.
The 28-year-old has largely become the face of the NFL, much to the chagrin of Raiders fans. But like it or not, it's currently Mahomes' world, and we are all just living in it.
That's why Sports Illustrated has prepared a major in-depth profile on Mahomes for its Winter Edition.
It's perfect timing seeing as how the NFL playoffs are just around the corner, and Mahomes and the Chiefs will be participating in them yet again.
Kansas City is aiming to win its third straight Super Bowl championship, which would be a first in NFL history.
While Mahomes has actually looked strangely pedestrian at times this season, he appears to be rounding into form, as he has totaled seven touchdown passes and no interceptions over his last four games.
He has thrown for 3,348 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 picks on the year overall.
You can purchase the Sports Illustrated Winter Edition issue here.
