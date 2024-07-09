Breaking News: Raiders To Hold Two Open Practices At Allegiant Stadium for Fans
The Las Vegas Raiders made their fan base incredibly happy moments ago, when they announced that they will be holding two open practices at Allegiant Stadium.
Per the team:
Raiders to Host Open Practices at Allegiant Stadium
Henderson, Nev. – The Raiders will host two open practices at Allegiant Stadium in August, as the Silver and Black prepare for the 2024 season. The practices will be free and open to the public, and fans wishing to attend are encouraged to register for tickets at
The open practices will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, August 20. Both sessions will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Ticket inventory is limited.
The Silver and Black are going back to trainning camp, which opens in 14 days, in Costa Mesa, Californai.
