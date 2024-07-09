Raiders Today

Breaking News: Raiders To Hold Two Open Practices At Allegiant Stadium for Fans

Moments ago the Las Vegas Raiders announced two open practices in Augustt for the fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Allegaint Stadium
Allegaint Stadium / Dexter Ernest Wayne Carpenter, Sports Illustrated
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders made their fan base incredibly happy moments ago, when they announced that they will be holding two open practices at Allegiant Stadium.

Per the team:

Raiders to Host Open Practices at Allegiant Stadium

Henderson, Nev. – The Raiders will host two open practices at Allegiant Stadium in August, as the Silver and Black prepare for the 2024 season. The practices will be free and open to the public, and fans wishing to attend are encouraged to register for tickets at

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

The open practices will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, August 20. Both sessions will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Ticket inventory is limited.

The Silver and Black are going back to trainning camp, which opens in 14 days, in Costa Mesa, Californai.

We will have all the latest from the 2024 Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp right here.

Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist who brings decades of experience to his role as editor and publisher, and beat writer for our Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL coverage. Carpenter is a member of the PFWA, FWAA, and USBWA.

