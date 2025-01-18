BREAKING: Raiders Crosby Speaks on Conversations He Has with Rival Mahomes
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best rivalries in all of sports. The Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs rivalry goes back a long time. Both teams are part of the AFC West and do not like seeing each other. But they have to, twice a year these two franchises go at it, and it is always a fun game to watch for NFL fans.
Over the past few seasons, we have seen two of the best players in the NFL go at it in this rivalry.
Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby is the best defensive player in the league and knows what it takes to stop the Chiefs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league and also gives Crosby credit for bringing a great competitor.
Even with the Chiefs dominating the rivalry since Mahomes has become the quarterback of the Chiefs the Raiders have battled them hard.
Crosby has been the one to have the most success stopping Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. When they are on the field it is all about winning but Crosby has respect for him and knows he is one of the best to ever play the quarterback position.
"I went to the locker room after the game, I am not going to lie that is impressive," said Crosby about the Chiefs right tackle getting away with false starts. "Because he is the only one who is somewhat getting away with it. He is earlier and he knows he is early. I respect it though; he sticks to it."
Crosby was also asked if he talks to Mahomes.
"Oh yeah forsure," said Crosby on NFL GameDay Morning. "We have each others number, you know what I mean. It is mutal respect at the end of the day. He knows I am going after him and it goes both ways. And he is a living legend. At the end of the day, I got to destroy him every time I see him."
It is always a good thing to see teams that keep rivalries alive that started years and years ago. The Crosby and Mahomes rivalry is must must-watch when they are facing off. Both players talk their talk, and it is going to be interesting to see these two go at it for years to come.
