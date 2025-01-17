BREAKING: Raiders DE Maxx Crosby on HC Frontrunner Ben Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders are only a couple of weeks into the offseason but it has already been a busy one. The Raiders are in the middle of looking for a new head coach and a new general manager. The team will have a massive shift in the organization this offseason. The offseason has a different buzz around the Silver and Black because of minority owner Tom Brady and joined owner Mark Davis.
Brady has joined the search committee to help Davis find the right head coach and general manager to help turn things around in the Desert—one of the biggest, if not the biggest offseason for the Raiders.
The Raiders have a front running for their head coaching job, that is Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson is an upcoming and brilliant offensive mind.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby gave his thoughts about Johnson potentially being his next head coach.
"Like I said, in the past, I have definitely shared my thoughts and opinions on what we think we should do," said Crosby on Good Morning Football. " I am always going to be that way. That is who I am. I am very passionate about the Raiders in general. Being in my position I feel like I have earned that voice over the years with not only my production but what I have done in the building. You know, being the first in, last out every day. That is a big part of it."
"Ben Johnson, a lot of people are talking about it. You hear rumors and sometimes when there is smoke there is a fire, but we will see. You heard Pete Carroll. You heard several names as well. And those guys are great coaches. At the end of the day, the most important thing to me, as you said is stability and winning. I want the chance to win. Been in those games. Be playing this time of the year. I know what I bring to the table as a leader and as a player and I want everyone else on board. My mind focus is on being in that environment. Whoever is going to give the Raiders the best chance to do that, I am aboard for that."
"We will see how it turns out. In the past, I have stressed out about it and tried to worry too much but at the end of the day, I am in a different place in my life right now. I am extremely happy and confident in where I am at. We will see who is going to be the next guy."
