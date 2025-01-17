How Can Ben Johnson End Up with Raiders Next Season?
The Las Vegas Raiders have started their search for the next head coach of the Silver and Black. The team will be looking for the right fit to lead the franchise back to their winning ways.
Out of the gate it has been a busy start to the offseason for the Raiders. They will be going through a major franchise shake up. These decisions are never easy for a team and finding the right head coach seems to be a problem for the Raiders over the last few hires.
Owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady will lead the way in selecting the new head coach. Brady will have a major say in who the next leader of the team is. Davis will lean heavily on Brady's experience in being a player and whatever he has gone, Brady has been a winner.
A top candidate for the Raiders is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson has led the Lions along with head coach Dan Campbell to a major change in Detroit. They have turned that franchise around. Johnson is also viewed by many as one of the elite playcallers in the NFL. Getting Johnson to Las Vegas will be a major boost for the organization.
How is Johnson in play for the Silver and Black this offseason?
"Ben Johnson, we wrapped up all his virtual interviews over the weekend, he was busy," said The Athletic Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini. "The Raiders are the team that are pushing for him. It is all because of Tom Brady. We talked about this on the show, that Tom Brady is a minority owner and has a tremendous amount of influence."
"Mark Davis is smart to go, oh wait I have someone here who knows a lot about winning, and let me tap into that. That is really what they have allowed. And I think Brady has done a good job with Ben Johnson's camp and trying to paint this picture of look I am not going to let the ball drop here. It is not the perfect situation, right? This is not set up in terms of the quarterback that you are seeing in Chicago. But I can help provide those things that you are looking for in a winning organization."
