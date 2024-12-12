BREAKING: Raiders' DE Snowden Arrested For DUI
Some troubling news for the Las Vegas Raiders occurred on Tuesday.
Per KLAS 8 News Now, Defensive end Charles Snowden was arrested and according to Nevada Justice Court records, he has been hit with a first-offense misdemeanor "DUI of alchohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance."
Per reports, Snowden was not required for a court appearance post-arrest or bond, and he did not have a probable cause hearing or a scheduled arraignment.
Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, "a status check was scheduled for April, though no attorney was listed to represent Snowden in the court record."
A statement from the Raiders:
"The Raiders are aware of the incident involving Charles Snowden and have been in contact with the NFL and local authorities. The club will not comment further as this is a legal matter."
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound defensive end was an undrafted free agent in 2021 out of Virginia before appearing in two games for the Chicago Bears. He was nabbed by the Raiders and had an inspiring preseason slate in 2024.
Injuries on the defensive side of the ball allowed Snowden an opportunity to appear in 13 games with the Silver and Black. He also made seven starts with the Raiders. In those starts, Snowden registered 30 total tackles, 13 of them solo, with three tackles for loss. He also tallied 1.5 sacks, six quarterback hits, and three passes defended.
The Raiders will play the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football this week. Snowden was listed as a starting defensive end on the unofficial depth chart.
