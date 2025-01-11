BREAKING: Raiders' Interview with Former HC Pete Carroll Set for Monday
The Las Vegas Raiders have started their search for the next head coach for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce earlier this week. The Silver and Black moved on from Pierce after just one season. The Raiders had another disappointing season in 2024. The Raiders went 4-13 and won no games in the AFC West.
The Raiders and owner Mark Davis will take their time to interview candidates before making a final decision on their next head coach. Minority owner Tom Brady is expected to have a role in helping Davis select the next coach.
One candidate for the head coaching job is former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.
According to NFL Network's National Inside Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are set to meet Carroll for an interview on Monday.
"The Raiders will spend Monday interviewing former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, source said. The Super Bowl winner also interviewed with the Bears this past week," said Rapoport on X/Twitter.
Caroll is a proven head coach in the NFL. He brings a veteran leadership presence and knows what it takes to turn a team around to get them on the right track.
Carroll coached the Seahawks from 2010-2023. His record with the Seahawks was 137-69-1. Before his job in Seattle, he spent time as head coach for the USC Trojans.
He took the Seahawks to the Super Bowl twice. Winning Super Bowl XLVIII and losing Super Bowl XLIX. Carroll also won two national championships with USC. Carroll is one of three coaches to ever win a Super Bowl and a college National Championship.
The Raiders can bring Carroll into the building for the interview because he did not coach in the NFL last season.
At the age of 73, Carroll is looking to land another head coaching job after taking the 2024 NFL season off.
The Raiders job now seems more open to the candidates because the Silver and Black also fired general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday. Now, if the next head coach wants to bring in his own general manager it is open for them to do so.
The team will be hiring the third head coach in the last three seasons.
