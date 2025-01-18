BREAKING: Raiders Maxx Crosby Speaks on How to Stop Rival QB Patrick Mahomes
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best rivalries in all of sports. The Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs rivalry goes back a long time. Both teams are part of the AFC West and do not like seeing each other. But they have to, twice a year these two franchises go at it, and it is always a fun game to watch for NFL fans.
Over the past few seasons, we have seen two of the best players in the NFL go at it in this rivalry.
Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby is the best defensive player in the league and knows what it takes to stop the Chiefs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league and also gives Crosby credit for bringing a great competitor.
Even with the Chiefs dominating the rivalry since Mahomes has become the quarterback of the Chiefs the Raiders have battled them hard and are also the last team to defeat the Chiefs in their house at Arrowhead Stadium.
"I think the key starts in the run game," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on NFL GameDay Morning on Saturday. "If you can get the Chiefs to be one dimensional and then you can pin your ears back and get after the quarterback that is your best chance of beating them. Because Pat [Patrick Mahomes] is going to hold the ball, he is going to try to make a bunch of plays on his feet on the run, left hand, right hand, he going to be creative, but you have to get your track shoes on. You got to get your cross-country cardio on point and you got to run all day. That is our mindset every single time we are going against him. We got to be tuned in, be detailed in the run game, so we can have a chance to get after him in the pass."
"If you can keep him in the pocket, crush rush but also not rush scared, that is going to give you the best opportunity. He is so good at improvising, and he makes it so natural. If you man up and you are on the back end, you have to be glued to your guy. You see guys like Travis Kelce who know exactly where to go and sit in a zone. They are on the same page all the time. So, I think that is the most important thing, you cannot let him scramble around and hold the ball."
