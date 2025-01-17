BREAKING: Raiders' Maxx Crosby Talks Offseason Changes for the Franchise
The Las Vegas Raiders are only a couple of weeks into the offseason but it has already been a busy one. The Raiders are in the middle of looking for a new head coach and a new general manager. The team will have a massive shift in the organization this offseason. The offseason has a different buzz around the Silver and Black because of minority owner Tom Brady and joined owner Mark Davis.
Brady has joined the search committee to help Davis find the right head coach and general manager to help turn things around in the Desert—one of the biggest, if not the biggest offseason for the Raiders.
The team will also have to look for the next franchise quarterback. They can look for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders own the sixth overall pick. They can sign a quarterback in free agency or trade for one.
Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby has said in the past how he feels about the Raiders. All he wants to do is win and bring a Super Bowl to the franchise. He has been one of the best defensive players in the National Football League.
"The future of the Raiders obviously, I think everyone knows what is going on," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on Good Morning Football on Friday. "Like I said, I am there every morning. You know we just talked about it. It is very eerie around there. I would say. A lot of new changes and things like that. Obviously, with coach AP [Antonio Pierce] getting fired and [Tom] Telesco as well. First off I want to shout out to those guys. They were incredible during their time there."
"For me, just focus on the day-to-day, a lot of things are out of my control. I am going to sit back and wait and see what happens. I am just focused on my rehab right now and we will take it one step at a time."
It is a huge offseason not only for the team but for Crosby as well. He was a big voice in getting Pierce the head coaching job last season. He has stated recently that he will stay out of the head coaching search this time around and is putting all his focus on getting better each day.
