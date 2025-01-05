REPORT: Revelations in Potential Raiders Coaching Search Involve Brady
The Las Vegas Raiders could be hunting for a new head coach this offseason.
Owner Mark Davis will want to find a stable option if he opts to go a different route than Antonio Pierce, and it is very likely minority owner Tom Brady could have a say in the hiring process.
That being said, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer had an interesting take in a recent piece with Conor Orr discussing the head coaching carousel that currently inhabits the NFL -- and what the future looks like.
"The Las Vegas Raiders, Giants and New England Patriots all go into the weekend with big-picture questions to answer," Breer wrote. "In the case of the Raiders, the staff has been given no assurances. And for the second year in a row, the Tom Brady–Mike Vrabel connection has been a talking point in league circles as the season winds down. Those close to Brady don’t believe he’s quite ready to take an in-the-building role, and his participation in a coaching search would be seriously limited by his broadcasting work. But he does have principal owner Mark Davis’s ear."
In regard to the broadcasting, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand isn't so sure that Brady's career will go on much longer.
"I’ve previously said I’d put down big money that Brady will not finish his 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox, given all his various business interests away from broadcasting, including ownership," Marchand wrote. "That remains true. The safer prediction would be that Brady walks away from his Fox deal after three or four years. But I’m going bold and saying Brady gets deeper involved with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason and decides to go all in with NFL ownership and his production company by the start of the next NFL season."
It is very likely that Brady wants to spend his football life involved in the building, not color commentating. He is a fierce competitor and one of the best football minds in the world. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will have a big voice in the Raiders' search for a quarterback.
Why wouldn't he have a say in the head coach?
