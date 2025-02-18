BREAKING: Raiders Part Ways With Key Executive as Shakeup Continues
The Las Vegas Raiders have had quite the front office shakeup this offseason, and it continued on Monday with the team agreeing to part ways with assistant general manager Champ Kelly.
Kelly had been a member of the Raiders' organization since 2022, initially taking the job as assistant general manager before being promoted to interim general manager in 2023 following the midseason firing of Dave Ziegler.
However, once Las Vegas brought in Tom Telesco as its new GM (albeit briefly) last offseason, Kelly returned to his role as an assistant.
The 44-year-old has plenty of NFL experience, so he should not have much difficulty finding a new job with another franchise.
Kelly's first job within a professional organization came in 2007, when he was hired as a scout for the Denver Broncos. He worked his way up through the Broncos' front office before eventually being named assistant director of pro personnel in 2010.
Overall, Kelly spent eight years in Denver. He then made the jump to the Chicago Bears in 2015, where he served for two seasons as director of pro scouting. He was then named the Bears' assistant director of player personnel in 2017 and held that post through 2021.
It's just the latest organizational move by the Raiders, who fired head coach Antonio Pierce shortly after the regular season and then also decided to cut ties with Telesco after just one year.
Las Vegas went on to land veteran Pete Carroll as its new head coach and hired John Spytek for its general manager role.
The Raiders are coming off of a 4-13 campaign and are entering a pivotal offseason in which they own a substantial amount of cap room. They also won the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft, which is disappointing considering they were headed for the No. 1 selection at one point.
Regardless, Las Vegas actually does have a chance to make some noise this offseason, and it will be interesting to see how things take shape with the new regime.
The Raiders have made the playoffs just twice since 2003 and have not won a postseason game throughout that span.
