BREAKING: Raiders Release Injury Report for Week 18
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to end their season on a high note against their AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. The Raiders are riding a two-game winning streak into the match up and look to make it three in a row to close out the season. The team is looking to avenge their Week 1 loss to the Chargers.
As the Silver and Black returned to practice on Wednesday to ring in the New Year, they released their first injury report of the week. Multiple starters appeared on the list. And a total of seven players were on it. Something to monitor until gameday.
Running back Ameer Abdullah and offensive lineman Jordan Meredith did not participate in practice on Wednesday. They are both dealing with foot injuries. Abdullah is coming off his best career rushing game in Week 17.
On the defensive line, K'Lavon Chaisson and John Jenkins were limited on Wednesday. Chaisson is dealing with an ankle injury. Jenkins is dealing with a heel injury.
In the secondary Isaiah Pola-Mao and Trey Taylor were both limited as well on Wednesday. Pola-Mao is dealing with a hip injury. Taylor is dealing with a back injury, Taylor is trying his best to get some last important reps as he has dealt with injuries for most of the season. Pola-Mao has played lights out all season.
Raiders veteran left tackle Kolton Miller was on the injury report on Wednesday. Miller has a wrist injury that landed him on the report. Miller is an important player and the leader of the offensive line. If he is not ready to go in Week 18 it would be a major blow for the Raiders offense.
The Raiders dealt with injuries all season. If they are missing any players from the Week 18 injury report, they will use the next man up mentality one final time this year.
The team will be looking to get a win in front of Raider Nation one final time. They are also playing for head coach Antonio Pierce. It can potentially be Pierce's last game coaching the Silver and Black. He and his players are trying to leave one last impression on owner Mark Davis. Big game for everyone from coaches to players.
