REPORT: Can the Raiders Pull Off the Upset at Home Against Chargers?
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off yet another disappointing season, which they hope will not be the case again this time next season. The Raiders have arguably faced more adversity than nearly any team in the National Football League, and their record proves it.
Although Las Vegas struggled for most of the season, losing 10 consecutive games at one point, they have played well over the previous two weeks, albeit against two of the worst teams in the league.
Sunday, the Raiders will try to win their third consecutive game, but they must beat a team that is headed to the playoffs to do so. While the Raiders will rightfully be underdogs
Bill Bender of the Sporting News recently released his predictions for every Week 18 matchup around the league. Although the Raiders have played admirably over the last few weeks, they beat two of the worst teams in the National Football League.
However, the Chargers are much better than the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints. Unlike the Jaguars and the Saints, the Chargers still have something to play for as they prepare for the playoffs.
Because of this, Bender believes the Chargers will win 24-16. The Raiders have played better football over the past couple of weeks. They will face a stiff challenge at home against Los Angeles.
"The Chargers clinched a playoff spot and can move up a line by playing starters this week, and that is likely the course of action Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh will take," Bender said. "The Raiders have won two straight games, and quarterback Aidan O'Connell has not committed a turnover in those victories, but L.A. is simply the better team."
The Raiders' matchup against the Chargers on Sunday will be the finale to what has been a challenging season. Las Vegas has plenty of work to do this offseason in various aspects, most importantly their roster.
The Raiders' season is far from what the team hoped it would be when it began. However, a win over the Chargers to end the season on a three-game winning streak would be massive for the Silver and Black.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE