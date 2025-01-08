BREAKING: Raiders Request Interview for Bitter Rival Chiefs DC Spagnuolo
The Las Vegas Raiders have begun their search for a new head coach. The Raiders are looking for the right guy to come in and build chemistry. The Silver and Black also want to build stability in the organization, to bring the team back to winning ways. Owner Mark Davis will lean on his football people to help him make another head coaching hire.
On Wednesday, the Raiders added another potential candidate for the heading coaching opening.
According to NFL Network's National Football Insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders requested to interview their AFC West rival, Kansas City Cheifs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
Spagnuolo has found much success since arriving in Kansas City. He has turned the defensive side of the ball around. This season the Chiefs have been led by their defense. The defense has played well all season long. With the offensive struggles, Spagnuolo has answered the call and is a big part of why the team is 15-2 with the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
The Chiefs and Spagnuolo are preparing for their Divisional Round game. The team will have a bye week in the Wild Card round and will await the lowest remaining seed.
"Only virtual interviews are allowed before the conclusion of the divisional round on Jan. 19," said ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. "In-person interviews can begin Jan. 20, after the divisional round for coaches whose seasons have concluded. No second interviews will be allowed until Jan. 27, the bye week, for Super Bowl coaches, and they must be concluded by Feb. 2."
The New York Jets also requested to interview Spagnuolo for their head coaching job on Wednesday.
He is a proven winner in the league. And has shown multiple times that he can make a defense better with the pieces that the team has.
Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will join the coaching search alongside Davis. Brady knows Spagnuolo well from his playing days. Brady lost to him in a Super Bowl when Spagnuolo was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.
The offseason for the team presents a lot of important decisions. And the first one is hiring the right head coach.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE