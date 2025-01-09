BREAKING: Raiders Request Permission to Interview with Ravens OC Todd Monken
The Las Vegas Raiders have begun their search for a new head coach. The Raiders are looking for the right guy to come in and build chemistry. The Silver and Black also want to build stability in the organization, to bring the team back to winning ways. Owner Mark Davis will lean on his football people to help him make another head coaching hire.
Minority owner Tom Brady will join the search for the next head coach for the Silver and Black as well.
Today, the Raiders requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
Our Las Vegas Raiders beat writer Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. reported the information after being told by a source. Per Carpenter, "Just learned that the Las Vegas Raiders have filed a request to interview John Harbaugh's OC Todd Monken with Baltimore. That is interesting."
Monken is in his second season in Baltimore. He has improved the offense for the Ravens during his two seasons there. He has quarterback Lamar Jackson playing the best football of his career. Jackson won NFL MVP last season in Monken's first season as offensive coordinator. Jackson is a top MVP candidate this season as well.
Monken has been offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, and spent time at the college level with the University of Georgia.
The Ravens and Monken are getting ready to face their divisional rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Saturday. Ravens head into the playoffs winning the AFC North and the No. 3 seed.
"Only virtual interviews are allowed before the conclusion of the divisional round on Jan. 19," said ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. "In-person interviews can begin Jan. 20, after the divisional round for coaches whose seasons have concluded. No second interviews will be allowed until Jan. 27, the bye week, for Super Bowl coaches, and they must be concluded by Feb. 2."
The Raiders will take their time in choosing their next head coach. Davis wants the right guy for the job. Davis wants to go back to winning ways in Vegas. Davis has shown that he is willing to do anything to make the franchise successful.
The coaching search will be the first thing the Raiders have to make a decision on this offseason. The team will also be looking for their next franchise quarterback. This offseason can be the most important in franchise history.
