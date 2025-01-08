Are Raiders Attractive Job for a HC Candidate?
The Las Vegas Raiders fired Antonio Pierce after his first full season as head coach on Tuesday afternoon.
Pierce struggled in 2024, going 4-13 after an impressive interim stint in 2023. Many players voiced their support for Pierce, which played a major role in his earning the full-time job.
However, when Pierce took over in 2024, things quickly went south. Pierce's decisions caused the team to struggle on offense and be uncompetitive in many games.
Owner Mark Davis will now hire his sixth head coach in 13 years to lead the Silver and Black. Fans hope Davis gets it right this time so that they won't be back in the same position in a few seasons.
Now that Davis, minority owner Tom Brady, and General Manager Tom Telesco will begin a coaching search, what are some of the organization's most attractive elements they can sell a candidate on?
The first thing is that the next coach coming in will have a clean slate. That coach will have 11 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft and north of $112 million in cap space. If the front office allows the next coach to have a say in roster decisions, the possibilities are endless. That should be a big selling point.
While Brady will have a major say in this, choosing a quarterback should also be an attractive element of joining the Raiders. Las Vegas will likely not move forward with the trio of Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O’Connell, and Desmond Ridder.
Whether the Raiders find a QB in the draft or through free agency, the coach they hire could have a say in how they find their next signal-caller. Having their own guy could make a coach want to be a part of this Raiders organization.
However, the next coach will be joining a tough division. The AFC West has three playoff teams in 2024, so it could be a tough climb out of the basement.
The quickness with which coaches get fired from the Raiders could also be concerning, coupled with the urgency to win. If that coach does not produce immediate results while the team is rebuilding, would they be fired in a year or two?
Raider Nation will anxiously monitor the team’s coaching search over the next few weeks. We will be sure to keep you updated with all the latest happenings throughout the entire process.
