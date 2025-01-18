BREAKING: Raiders' Rob Ryan Set to Leave For College Gig
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to see the beginning of what will likely be mass changes heading towards the front office and the team. After firing former general manager Tom Telesco and former head coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders have made it clear they plan to be a new-look team and organization next season.
The Raiders have already begun interviewing candidates for their vacant head coaching position, while many of the holdovers from the previous regime begin to plan for life after the Raiders.
The Raiders are headed in a new direction in more ways than one, as they will now be without veteran coach Rob Ryan. He spent the last couple of seasons as the Raiders' senior defensive assistant and was a favorite of many Raiders players inside the locker room.
However, the departure of Pierce likely means the departure of most, if not all of his coaching staff over the offseason. This will allow a fresh start for everyone involved, coaches and players alike.
Multiple coaches from this season's Raiders coaching staff have already interviewed elsewhere for other postions. This includes defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and others.
The Raiders' front office aimed to clear house, and this is what it looks like.
According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Ryan has stepped down from his position with the Raiders to become the assistant coach/linebackers coach at the University of Southern California.
It will be the first time he has coached at the collegiate level in over 20 years, but over two decades worth of coaching experience on various levels makes Ryan more than qualified for the positions.
"The Trojans have announced that Rob Ryan is the next assistant head coach/linebackers coach,” Florio said. “He last coached at the college level in 1999, at Oklahoma State. Most recently, he spent the last three season with the Raiders as a senior defensive assistant.
"Rob joined Bill Belichick with the [New England] Patriots in 2000. He served as linebackers coach for the franchise’s first two Super Bowl-winning seasons."
The Raiders hope to turn things around with many moves this offseason, roster wise and coaching staff wise. Las Vegas will likely continue to see a mass exodus of players and coaches over the next few months.
