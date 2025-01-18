Is it Raiders or Bust for Ben Johnson?
The Las Vegas Raiders appear all on in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. After firing Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce, the Raiders are ready to move on to the next chapter in the storied franchise's history.
Johnson has been marked as the best head coaching option available this offseason. Many teams are after Johnson, but Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes Johnson's choice is simple.
"There’s only two guys who were no-brainers going into it, Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson," Florio said. "Now, with Ben Johnson, the question is, is there a spot where he is willing to go and give up this opportunity to be a part of an emerging juggernaut in Detroit? Also, not every guy wants to be the guy at the front of the room.
"I’ve heard that Ben Johnson relishes his current role as the mad scientist, coming up with all these trick plays, running the offense, and not dealing with the pressure of being the head coach. Look at what Dan Campbell has to deal with. He got doxxed. They had people show up at his house. When you are the offensive coordinator, that does not happen. When you are the head coach, that happens.
Florio elaborated on what is most important to Johnson as he searches for the right organization to join. Based on the current situation for each team with a head coach vacancy, the Raiders arguably have the best situation for Johnson to walk into.
"Alignment has been the word most associated with Ben Johnson," Florio said. "He wants alignment with the front office. So, you look at some of these jobs where there is a general manager that maybe is not going to be as aligned. Then, you look at the Raiders, where two days after they fired the head coach, they cleared out the GM.
"The alignment is more likely going to be in Vegas if he chooses that job, and all indications, when you talk to people around the league, are the Raiders really want him. The question is: does he want to leave the Lions for anyone, specifically a Raiders team that needs a lot of help to become a contender?"
Florio predicted what would happen with Johnson. With Tom Brady in the fold and the Raiders handing Johnson the sixth overall draft pick, over $100 million for the organization to spend in free agency, and essentially hand-pick his own GM, it is clear what team gives Johnson the most assets.
"I think it's the Raiders or Lions," Florio said. "Take that Raiders job or stay put, for Ben Johnson."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.