BREAKING: Raiders Sign Former Oklahoma Standout as Roster Cuts Approach
The Las Vegas Raiders are nearing their 53-man roster cuts, but that doesn't mean they are done bringing on new additions before the final decisions are made.
On Wednesday, the club announced it has signed free-agent linebacker DaShaun White, who most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the UFL.
Correspondingly, the club announced it has waived/injured wide receiver Jeff Foreman.
White was a standout at Oklahoma, where he played five seasons. He totaled 259 tackles, 19.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 63 games with the Sooners.
White concluded his career with Oklahoma with his best season, recording 90 tackles, 6.0 for loss, 2.0 sacks, six passes defensed and two interceptions while starting in all 13 contests. He was named an All-Big-12 honorable mention for his efforts.
As a prospect, White would go undrafted but was signed as a free agent by the Buffalo Bills in August 2023. He would appear in the Bills' 2023 preseason game against the Chicago Bears, tallying just one tackle. White was released the following day.
White totaled 16 tackles, a tackle for loss, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in seven games for the Panthers in the 2024 UFL season.
The Raiders signed Formeman as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State back in April. He played five seasons for the Red Wolves, registering 573 yards and four touchdowns on 29 receptions in his final season with the program.
If he clears waivers, Foremman will be placed on the Raiders' injured/reserve.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.