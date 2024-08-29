BREAKING: Raiders Sign Second-Year TE Justin Shorter
After a few additions to the defensive side of the ball, the Las Vegas Raiders have finally added an offensive player through the waiver wire.
The club announced on Wednesday it has signed former fifth-round pick, tight end Justin Shorter, to the practice squad.
Shorter was released by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. The 24-year-old tight end recently recorded 15 yards on two receptions in the Bills' preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers,
The Bills selected Shorter in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, following his three collegiate seasons at Florida, where he played wide receiver. In his final season with the program, Shorter posted 577 yards and two touchdowns on 29 receptions in just nine games.
That followed a 2021 campaign in which Shorter tallied 550 yards and two touchdowns on a career-best 41 receptions whiling starting in all 13 games.
In his first season with the Gators, Shorter turned in a 268-receiving-yard, three-touchdown campaign on 25 receptions in 10 games.
Shorter had transferred to Florida after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Penn State. He redshirted his first season before making five starts in 10 games his second year.
A major concern surrounding Shorter is health, as the young tight end missed his entire rookie season with a hamstring injury. He also battled a knee injury this summer.
Shorter ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash and 1.50-second 10-yard split at the 2023 NFL Combine, benched 18 reps and recorded a 10-feet-6-inch broad jump and 35.5-inch vertical jump.
