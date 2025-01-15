BREAKING: The 1-Word Answer as to Why Raiders' Brady, Ben Johnson Clicked
The Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson have been tied together throughout this coaching cycle -- specifically the past week.
It was reported that minority owner Tom Brady and the third-year coordinator hit it off and there was a real connection. Now, a report from Pro Football Post has confirmed what specifically created the infatuation between Brady and Johnson.
"Some in league circles wondered why the Raiders were with Ben Johnson last week, leading Tom Brady to spend an hour on the phone with the coach’s agent recruiting Johnson to Las Vegas," Pro Football Post wrote. "According to sources close to the situation, one detail stood out in Johnson’s interview: Preparation. Sources have said Johnson not only impressed the Raiders with his football acumen, but he also came incredibly prepared with a clear direction he believes he would be able to go with his coaching staff."
Brady wants a like-minded football coach who sees the game in a similar way as the former seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Our Hondo Carpenter reported that if the Raiders somehow didn't land Johnson, it would not be because of owner Mark Davis' spending.
"I have seen people saying it would probably take six years, $60 million fully guaranteed, I have had people quietly tell me for someone to get Ben Johnson it would maybe be six years at $90 million,"Carpenter said."$15 million a year guarantee. ... The exact answer I was given was 'If Ben Johnson isn't the coach of the Raiders, the reason will have nothing to do with money.' There you go. The Raiders are willing to spend what they have to spend to go get their guy. If you're concerned about the Raiders going cheap ... that will be of no concern with the Raiders. I am not implying that Ben is going to get it, I am simply telling you that he is the lead guy."
Brady is also leading the search for the next general manager of the Raiders. The Silver and Black has reached out to several candidates throughout the past week. Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek is the frontrunner at this point.
