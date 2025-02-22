REPORT: What Raiders Should Do With TE Michael Mayer
The Las Vegas Raiders took tight end Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and while the young tight end showcased potential in 2023, the Raiders quickly upgraded the position. Now with tight end Brock Bowers as a shoe in for the future, what does the fait of Mayer look like in Las Vegas?
Mayer has played two seasons in the NFL but missed time this past season due to personal reasons. Playing in 11 games behind Bowers, Mayer recorded 21 receptions go for 156 receiving yards. The future for Mayer still looks promising, it just not come as a member of the Raiders organization.
The amount of upside Mayer has should allow the Raiders to look at a potential trade for him, given multiple teams could use an upgrade at the tight end position. Mayer has too much potential to be riding the bench behind Bowers, but for the Raiders goal of winning as many games as possible, they'll need Bowers on the field as much as he can be.
Bowers has been highly related to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce when Kelce was in his prime, and given that Bowers is only 22 years old, the Raider Nation could be watching the NFL's next top star blossom year to year before their eyes.
Mayer put up 2,099 collegiate career receiving yards as a member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish before getting drafted by Las Vegas. Those numbers alone and being younger than 25 years old should be a green light for other franchise's to take a chance on him.
One team that the Raiders could trade Mayer to would be the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers signed tight end Will Dissly to a year year contract worth $14 million, but the first year in Los Angeles did not look promising.
If the Raiders were to flip Mayer to the Chargers, it would not only benefit the former second round draft pick, but will also give him a place to showcase his skills in an everyday role. It would also make sense for the Chargers to consider this trade given they were just in the playoffs and had an early elimination.
While the Raiders could hold onto Mayer as a backup option to Bowers, it would not be the best job in the world playing behind a rookie player that broke multiple records in his first season in the pros. If the Raiders bring back Harrison Bryant in free agency, a Mayer trade seems way more likely to happen.
