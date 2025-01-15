REPORT: Why Herbert's Struggles Prove Raiders Aren't That Far Off
The Los Angeles Chargers dominated the Las Vegas Raiders both times the teams faced each other this season. Although the Raiders were a shell of themselves the second time the two teams faced each other, the Raiders were the healthiest they had been all season when the two teams faced each other in Week 1.
However, after passing on now-Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh last offseason to hire Antonio Pierce, the Chargers' success this season was salt on the Raiders' wounds from the past two seasons. However, it would be short-lived as the Chargers faltered in an ugly loss to the Houston Texans.
Nick Shook of NFL.com analyzed each of the playoff games from Wild Card Weekend. He did not hold back in his analysis of Herbert's performance on Saturday and his struggles in his two playoff appearances.
"Herbert threw three interceptions in the 2024 regular season. He ended with four picks on Saturday," Shook said. "That statistic alone can explain the nightmarish outing Herbert endured, never finding much of a rhythm while leading an offense that asked him to throw 32 times and struggled to protect him for most of the night. His accuracy varied, with some on-target passes glancing off the hands of his intended receivers, with others narrowly missing.
"He entered a full meltdown in the second half, throwing three picks in Los Angeles' final four possessions," Shook said. "Herbert's lone highlight was a sharp pass to Ladd McConkey for an 86-yard catch-and-run score. The rest was forgettable, adding another rough game to his playoff record. It's certainly fair to question offensive coordinator Greg Roman's approach to this game, in which he called a total of just 16 runs in a game that was a one-score contest until the final minute of the third quarter. But for a quarterback of Herbert's stature, this showing was simply inexcusable -- and incredibly disappointing.
This season, the Chargers proved what quality coaching and having one of the top quarterbacks in the league could do for the Raiders. With a top draft pick, plenty of money to spend in free agency, and Tom Brady in the fold, anything is possible.
The Chargers have undoubtedly had better coaching and quarterback play than the Raiders over the last few seasons but have had the same playoff results. Since 2019, the Chargers have been to the playoffs twice, with zero wins, and the Raiders have been once with zero wins.
If an elite quarterback equals zero playoff wins in five seasons, the Raiders are not far away from being a threat in the AFC West and potentially the AFC.
