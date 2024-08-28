Can Raiders Rely on Young Players for Playoff Push?
The Las Vegas Raiders have announced their 53-man roster ahead of the 2024 season.
The Raiders will begin the season against the Los Angeles Chargers, a team they had some success against in 2023. They lost a close game on the road but dropped a 63-point performance at Allegiant Stadium.
When Coach Antonio Pierce’s squad begins the season, they will have the postseason in mind. The Raiders have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and are looking to avoid missing them for a third time.
The Raiders were on the verge of making the postseason in 2023, but a few close losses prevented them from getting there. Pierce and his group hope to improve those fortunes with an improved roster.
With an improved roster also comes lots of new, young pieces. The Raiders’ depth is made up of several rookies and second-year players.
Not only is the depth young, but but some of their most important contributors are also.
If the Raiders want to make the postseason, they may have to rely on young players to get them there.
Will the Raiders’ youth be able to help them reach the playoffs? Or will their inexperience prove risky?
The Raiders are relying on two young, talented tight ends to be a major part of their offense.
Michael Mayer enters his second season after impressive rookie flashes, while Las Vegas selected Georiga superstar Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
While these players are talented, experience is the best teacher. The Raiders are expecting a lot out of their young tight end duo, which could prove to be a tall task for them.
Will talent or experience win out when it comes to Mayer and Bowers?
Defensively, the Raiders’ secondary is made up of young players. Jack Jones is entering his third season in the NFL, while Jakorian Bennett, entering his second season, is expected to be the starter opposite Jones.
The Raiders could turn to fourth-round rookie Decamerion Richardson if Bennett is not the starter. Will the Raiders be comfortable turning to a rookie to replace a second-year player?
Pierce and his team have several young players they have to prepare as they shift their goals toward a playoff run.
Will they be ready?
