3 Raiders Who Can Shine vs. Jets on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost four straight games, but not all hope is lost as they travel east to face the New York Jets.

The Jets, who have not improved much in Aaron Glenn's second season as head coach, are sitting at 2-5 and have struggled on both sides of the ball. This game is a good opportunity for Las Vegas to get back on track and move to 4-4.

If they want to do that, they'll need some players to step up and have big performances. Who are some of the Raiders who need to come up big on Sunday afternoon?

Let's break down a few players who could shine against the Jets.

Running Back Mike Washington Jr.

Given how inefficiently Ashton Jeanty has run the football this season, there may be more carries in store for Washington.

The Jets rank 24th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, so this game could be a big chance for the Raiders to get back on track running the football. Washington is a different style of running back than Jeanty, and he could produce more big plays on the ground.

The Raiders need to find ways to move the football and put more points on the board, and running the ball would be a good start. They should call on Washington to help.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dean has been one of the Raiders' best playmakers all season, and he should be able to do so again in this game.

The Jets may not be able to run the ball efficiently, given Braelon Allen's ankle injury (he's expected to play on Sunday) and Breece Hall's quad injury (he's listed as questionable). This may force the Jets into being one-dimensional, so Dean can be in control of what happens.

The Raiders haven't had a linebacker as good as Dean in quite a few years, and he should continue to prove he is worth his contract against the Jets. Look for him to continue to show up in a big way.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks toward the sideline during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been consternation about the quarterback position in Las Vegas, but Cousins remains the starter and should have the opportunity to play well this Sunday.

The Jets rank in the top five in the NFL in passing yards allowed, but they do not take the football away. Cousins has put the ball in harm's way at times this season, but he won't face a defense that poses that threat.

Fans want to see Fernando Mendoza , and for good reason. However, Cousins should put up numbers and keep Mendoza on the bench for at least another week after this game.