Can Raiders S Moehrig Make the Pro Bowl?
With a sleek new number and a good year behind him, Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig is prepared to take another step forward in 2024.
Moehrig put his 2022 woes behind him last season, posting a career-high 83 total tackles, one for loss, two quarterback hits, eight passes defended, two sacks and three interceptions.
Moehrig is now looking to take the next step as a player, aiming to be a significant member of Coach Antonio Pierce’s defense.
While players will rarely ever publicly express their desire for personal accolades and will prioritize team success, Moehrig could have a chance to add a notch to his belt.
Could Moehrig be the next Raider to make a Pro Bowl?
Let’s take a look at what he has to do to make that happen.
Last year’s AFC Pro Bowl safeties were Justin Simmons, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Kyle Hamilton. Those three players combined to average under 72 total tackles, four for loss, eight passes defended and just over two interceptions.
If that is the baseline for being a Pro Bowler, individually, Moehrig has already reached that threshold in a career-best season. If he takes another step forward in 2024, ignoring his Pro Bowl candidacy will be tough.
Not to mention, Simmons is no longer in the AFC, so Moehrig’s path of resistance becomes a little bit easier. With an improved season, Moehrig could earn the prestigious Pro Bowl honor.
Another element that will be considered during Moehrig’s 2024 is how well the defense plays overall and how many games the Raiders win in total.
If the Raiders do not have a winning record, Moehrig’s case for being a Pro Bowler weakens.
Moehrig improved in coverage in 2023 after a shaky 2022. A productive safety like Marcus Epps beside him helped him improve significantly.
Moehrig will need to improve in coverage again in 2024. If he could break up a few more passes and intercept a few more, too, Moehrig’s chances of making the Pro Bowl increase.
Moehrig will be a major contributor to an expectedly good Raiders defense. If he can guide them to the postseason, he could also make the Pro Bowl.
