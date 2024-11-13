Can the Raiders Contain the High-Powered Dolphins' Offense?
The Las Vegas Raiders no longer have many expectations surrounding them for the remainder of the season. At 2-7, the Raiders have all but become spoilers, as their season has taken a turn for the worst.
While the Raiders were off last week, they entered their bye week on a five-game losing streak and searching for answers.
As they searched, they quickly fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after the offense consistently failed to perform. Las Vegas’ blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was the final straw for Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.
Even with all that is happening surrounding the Raiders, they still have a chance to win, even if the win may not come on the field.
The Raiders’ and Miami Dolphins’ history when playing on short rest like the Dolphins will this week and on extra rest like the Raiders will this week, may give clues on what to expect between the two teams this weekend.
“The Raiders are coming off a bye, while Miami has a short week after winning on Monday night,” the CBS Sports Staff said.
“However, the Dolphins are 5-0 ATS when at a rest disadvantage since 2022. Vegas, meanwhile, has covered just three times over its last 10 games when it has a rest advantage.”
The Raiders have eight games remaining in what has already been a brutally long season. As they return from their bye week, the Raiders must find a way to replicate their play over the final half of last season, to turn this season around.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, though, they have multiple roster-related issues that are undeniable. The issues are nearly impossible to get around, as the team is flawed beyond any moves that could be made at this point in the season.
The Raiders will have to approach the summer with a mindset of rebuilding their offensive line and their quarterback room. If Las Vegas is able to handle those two things, as well as have a productive draft and free agency period, they may not be far from being a significantly more competitive football team next season.
