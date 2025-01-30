Carroll's Return to NFL is About More Than What Meets the Eye
The Las Vegas Raiders hired former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll after two seasons of instability at the position. Carroll took the last season off, taking a much-needed break from the National Football League after serving as the Seahawks' coach for over a decade.
Carroll's coaching career in the NFL dates back to the 1984 season. He also spent nearly a decade as the head coach of the University of Southern California football team, leading the Trojans to one of the best runs of any program in college football history.
At 73 years old, with a championship on both prominent levels of American football, Carroll explained he did not join the Raiders to add to his long list of accomplishments.
"It's never been about accomplishments," Carroll said. "It's never been about that. It is about the game and loving it and playing. I really have realized, again, in this year, when you get a year to take a step away from it, it's incredibly valuable. My last time I stepped away from it was the year after New England. I stayed out a year, and the next thing happens, and I went to USC. To me personally, the rest was history.
The experienced coach's addition to the Raiders makes him the oldest head coach in the league's history. However, that experience is just what this Raiders team needs after years of questionable leadership.
Carroll noted his goals for the team and what a few of his motivations for returning were.
"It hasn't been about trying to win the championship games so that I can put that banner or that ring in my drawer," Carroll said. "It's not about that. It's about competing. It's about being the best you can possibly be with what you have to work with, and taking on the challenges of it and all that goes into making that happen for the players. It's the relationships with the players.
"It's building the mentality that everybody that comes to our program has a unique quality that makes them [who they are], and I'm going to try to figure out what that is and find a way to bring that to the surface. And in doing so, you give everybody the chance to be as good as they can possibly be. That's what this is about to me. It hasn't been about just the rings. It's been about much more than that."
