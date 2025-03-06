Raiders' Wilkins Deal Slammed By Critics
The Las Vegas Raiders made their biggest move of the 2024 offseason when they signed Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $112 million contract.
Building on the defensive front line seemed like a good move for Las Vegas, with general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce wanting to build a tough, punishing defense to keep the high-powered offenses of the AFC at bay.
Wilkin suffered a foot injury just five games into the season and it sidelined him for the rest of the 2024 campaign.
Sports Illustrated named the Wilkins signing one of the five worst free agent signings of 2024; he slotted at No. 5.
SI's Matt Verderame acknowledged that it was "somewhat unfair" to include Wilkins, given the injury.
"Still, the Raiders doled out $110 million, including $82.75 million guaranteed over four years," wrote Verderame. "Those numbers were only eclipsed by Kirk Cousins in free agency, and not approached by any other defensive player. In the five games he played, Wilkins totaled two sacks and 11 solo tackles. If Wilkins can come back and rebound in his age-29 season, perhaps the contract won't prove to be a bust. However, if he's not fantastic in 2025, his pact could be another regret for the Raiders."
Dolphins On SI's Alain Poupart wrote that the Wilkins injury was made even more painful as it affected the compensatory pick South Florida would have received for his signing with the Raiders.
"It likely pushed down the compensatory pick they will get for his free agent loss from a third-round selection to a fourth-rounder, though that won't become official until the league awards the comp picks likely sometime over the next week," wrote Poupart.
Regarding Wilkins from the Raiders' point of view, the best ability will be availability. Wilkins has plenty of time to show he is worth the money that former Raiders leadership invested.
The Raiders extended his defensive line partner Maxx Crosby on Wednesday; Crosby will be under contract through 2029. On the defensive side of the ball, Las Vegas will look to keep Adam Butler, antoher defensive tackle, linebacker Robert Spillane, safety Tre'von Moehrig, and cornerback Nate Hobbs.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE