Could DJ Turner's Success in First Preseason Game be an Indication of His Role in the Raiders' Offense?
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner is entering his third season with the Silver and Black but hasn't had a lot to show for it.
The former undrafted free agent has mostly served as a special teams weapon over the past two seasons, only seeing the field for 43 offensive snaps in that span. He's played in just 19 regular-season contests.
Turner shined in the Raiders' first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, however. He recorded 23 receiving yards, including a 20-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter.
Turner entered the game as a third-stringer on the team's first unofficial depth chart. Perhaps his outing on Saturday could give him some leverage as he looks to become a more impactful asset in the Raiders' offense.
"It felt good [to be out there]," Turner told reporters after the game. "I feel like two and a half weeks of just going against teammates, it's always good to go against another team and get the different looks and not go against guys you've been running the same routes against for literally every day. So, it was a good feeling. Just wish we would have came away with the win, but it's all good. We got another week to get better."
Turner's touchdown was the result of a connection between him and Raiders veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II, who made a strong case for himself Saturday as he continues to try to win Las Vegas' quarterback battle.
"[I] literally just beat the guy off the line and just ran to daylight," Turner said. "I looked at Gardner, he looked at me, I was like, 'OK, this is going to be one.' So, just walking in the end zone, it was a cool experience. Always good to score touchdowns."
Turner has had a great training camp so far. His performance on Saturday was clearly a product of the work he's been putting in.
"It was great," Turner said. "I mean, last three weeks, it was like straight hard work, and [when] you put the work in, you want to be able to show it on Saturday, or in game days -- Sundays or Saturdays, whichever one. I mean, once I got in the end zone, it kind of hit me, came all in. It's like hard work during camp and then pays off in the game."
