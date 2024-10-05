REPORT: Recent Mock Draft Has Raiders Drafting Star QB
The 2025 NFL Draft is a long ways away.
It is just October and the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-2 with Gardner Minshew II as the starter. He has been efficient and has shown growth within Luke Getsy's system and the direction of head coach Antonio Pierce. However, many believe the Raiders will explore long-term options in the draft.
The name most closely associated with the Raiders in recent mocks is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, another name has entered the fold now.
Alabama's Jalen Milroe. Milroe has plenty of big-game experience and plenty of tools and traits. He is an incredibly electric playmaker with the ball in his hands, slippery in the pocket and his arm talent is above-average as well.
NFL Draft on SI's Jesse Reed wrote that Milroe has garnered comparisons to Baltimore Ravens star and two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, Lamar Jackson.
"It's a worthy comparison when talking about how well Milroe moves, and how fast he can hurt you on the ground," Reed wrote. "There are question marks surrounding Milroe's game as it translates to the pro level. He needs to prove he can consistently hit intermediate routes, and his deep-ball accuracy can be extremely spotty. Doing the little things right, consistently, is something all great NFL quarterbacks have in their toolbox. Milroe still needs to develop in this regard as well. That being said, there aren't many players who possess the raw talent Milroe brings to the table. He's a rising star, and if he continues playing well for Alabama down the stretch this season it's not hard to imagine Milroe will be an early draft-day selection in 2025."
CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz cited the opinion of an "NFL scouting source." The source touted Milroe's tools.
"Those traits are really hard to find," the source said. "Obviously he's a good football player and that skill set is unique just because he's got a big arm and he's a heck of an athlete. He's not going to be like your Carson Beck drop-back pocket passer. He's got more of a unique skill set. He kind of fits the mold of the more recent QBs like Jayden Daniels, the guys that can throw it and they can run it, like Justin Fields. I think teams are more open to that skill set now because they've seen guys come in the league and be successful."
