Will the Raiders Bring Back DJ Turner?
The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to do anything in the off-season to bolster their wide receiver room. They haven't signed any of the many free-agent wide receivers that are still available while simultaneously losing some from their roster.
The Raiders have lost many players to free agency. They lost their starting quarterback to a divisional rival and many of their key defensive pieces to other teams. They even swapped players with other teams, like the Green Bay Packers or Miami Dolphins.
Their passing attack last year wasn't the best, and that's due to inconsistent quarterback play, lack of talent in the receiver room, or both. However, now they have a different starting quarterback by trading for Geno Smith but still have made no progress on revamping their wide receiver room.
It's virtually the same, except they allowed two players who were on the roster last year to walk. Those two players are DJ Turner and Terrace Marshall. Turner was a restricted free agent, but they opted to non-tender him, which made him a free agent.
This decision was likely made for financial reasons, but now, days have passed, and he is still sitting in free agency. I'm sure if the Raiders wanted him back, they could offer him a cheaper contract than what the tender would've been, and he could be back with the team.
Turner's story with the Raiders has been turbulent, as he went as an undrafted free agent before officially making the roster in 2022. He was mostly a punt and kick returner before he suffered an injury.
An injury that would keep him out for the entirety of the 2023 season, preventing him from playing. In 2024, he played 12 games and had 16 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he also ran the ball five times for 33 yards and a touchdown.
The Raiders need depth at wide receiver, and although he has an injury history, he's already familiar with the team. At the very least, they could sign him on to be their punt returner and could be part of specific offensive schemes where he runs the ball.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.