Raiders Non-Tendering WR DJ Turner
The Las Vegas Raiders have several decisions to make this offseason and have reportedly made their decision surrounding wide receiver DJ Turner.
As reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Turner will not be tendered a contract to return to Las Vegas for the 2025 season, ultimately making him a free agent. Turner has spent two seasons with the Raiders franchise, playing in 31 total games and hauling in 158 receiving yards.
Turner originally signed with the Raiders back in 2021 after going as an un-drafted free agent. Turner spent his first season in Las Vegas on the practice squad before earning himself a roster spot in 2022. The now former Raider was not on the roster for the 2023 season but saw his first major utilization with the franchise this past season.
As Fowler reported, Turner only brought in 16 catches that went for 158 receiving yards while also hauling in one touchdown before getting shut down due to injury. Given the extensive free agent wide receiver options that franchise has to make a decision on, it does not appear off color that Turner was the odd man out.
While the Raiders have money to play with this offseason, it looks to be a smart move to let Turner test the waters of free agency. If signed as a tender, Turner would be given $3.3 million, and with only 158 receiving yards to his name through two NFL seasons, the money could be spent elsewhere.
Turner just turned 28 years old at the beginning of the new year, and now as a free agent, perhaps another franchise would be willing to take a chance on the new free agent. Looking at what Turner put up in college, it could be a case of change of scenery to bring out the true potential of Turner.
In five collegiate seasons, Turner played in 42 games and brought in 928 receiving yards in 68 receptions. With Turner now set to become a free agent, the Raiders will likely look to fill their third wide receiving slot with a player already on the roster, or by exploring their options in free agency.
