Minshew Signing with Division Rival Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and Gardner Minshew just reached an agreement on a one-year deal to keep Minshew in the AFC West, backing up Patrick Mahomes. After spending the majority of last year as the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, he will now go to a divisional rival.
The Chiefs needed a backup after letting Carson Wentz walk in free agency, and Minshew provides good depth for them at that position. He's been in the league for six years and has been the starter for multiple teams across his career.
This is now the second time in Minshew's career that he'll be playing for two teams in the same division. He began his career as a sixth-round pick drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars before rejoining the AFC South years later as the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.
For the Silver and Black, Minshew terrorized the Raiders with poor decision-making and inconsistent play on the field. In 2024, Minshew completed just 66% of his passes with 2,013 yards and nine touchdowns to ten interceptions. He also took 29 sacks and fumbled the ball twice.
He'll be backing up Mahomes, so it's possible the Raiders may never get the chance to play against him directly. But as a backup, he has always found ways to play games. The minimum amount of games he's ever played in a season is four.
The Raiders traded for Geno Smith, but even before that, they released Minshew. They'll have Aidan O'Connell as their backup quarterback, who frankly should've played more last season. He was younger than Minshew and had more potential as a starting quarterback.
This move might spice up their divisional games even more now, especially if Minshew will be in at quarterback for the Chiefs. I am sure Maxx Crosby would love to sack Minshew, either out of love or hate, after seeing him make such poor decisions all year long last year.
The Raiders have lost quite a handful of players to free agency, while they also just had press conferences introducing their new free-agent acquisitions to Raider Nation.
