Do the Raiders Make Perfect Sense for Vikings' Star RB?
The Las Vegas Raiders made a rather crucial decision last offseason, allowing running back Josh Jacobs to walk via free agency.
It certainly wasn't a bad move for the Raiders at the time. Las Vegas didn't want to allot too much money to a running back, especially in the modern NFL.
The problem is that the Raiders didn't appear to have too much of a backup plan.
Las Vegas did seem intent on rolling with Zamir White as the featured back, but White has proven to be a massive disappointment in 2024, and outside of upstart halfback Sincere McCormick (who was just placed on injured reserve), the Raiders haven't had much of an answer in their rushing attack.
The good news is that Las Vegas will have ample cap room to spend in free agency heading into the offseason, and there will be some fine running backs available.
One player in particular that the Raiders should target is Minnesota Vikings star Aaron Jones.
Jones may have just turned 30 years old, but he is still extremely productive. He has rushed for 979 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season while also catching 39 passes for 322 yards and a couple of scores.
Las Vegas will almost certainly be selecting a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft, and it would be nice if the Raiders provided him with a security blanket.
Jones would be just that for the squad, as he is not only an efficient rusher, but he has the ability to consistently serve as a receiver out of the backfield.
Screen passes and check downs are fairly common for rookie signal-callers, and Jones would definitely assist the incoming first-year quarterback in that area.
Plus, because of Jones' age, he likely wouldn't require a long-term deal, and he probably wouldn't be all that expensive, either.
Perhaps the Raiders could employ a running back tandem that includes both Jones and McCormick in 2025. That way, both rushers stay fresh, and Las Vegas would have multiple reliable options. Very much unlike this year, where the Raiders have had to scramble for backfield production.
