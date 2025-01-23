Does Veteran QB Winston Make Sense For Raiders Following Spytek Signing?
The Las Vegas Raiders finally have brought in a new man to steer the ship of the future in John Spytek. Spytek has vast experience in the NFL, as he concluded his stint of nine years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Could Spytek have major influences on the Raiders struggling quarterback situation?
Spytek may bring in another veteran to the Raiders team, especially a team desperate for a quarterback. When Spytek started his time with the Buccaneers in 2016, when the Buccaneers had quarterback Jameis Winston slinging the football around.
Now that Winston is set to hit free agency after spending his 2024-25 season with the Cleveland Browns, could a reunion be in store between two former Tampa Bay employees?
In the time that Winston and Spytek were with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization, Winston slung 15,695 passing yards in 72 games played. However, Winston was not apart of the Buccaneers roster in their Super Bowl victory in 2021.
Winston's production has decreased since leaving Tampa Bay in 2019, having played with the New Orleans Saints for four seasons, before joining the Browns organization. His Browns tenured endured 12 games, 2,121 passing yards, slung 13 touchdowns and accumulated an 80.6 passer rating.
The Raiders do possess quarterback Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II, though Minshew is predicted to end his tenure in the black and silver after one season. O'Connell has been a strong candidate for the No.1 quarterback position, but has not been sold yet.
Winston's experience could bring in time for the Raiders to decide if O'Connell is worth the experiment to be the main quarterback for the franchise. Winston in his career has been a consistent piece to franchises he has been apart of, but one major issue surrounds him.
Winston has dealt with injuries in the past which could led him to missing multiple games. Previously dealing with knee issues, a torn ACL, and back issues, he could be a long shot for the Raiders to bring in for those reasons alone.
Set to hit free agency, Winston could be among other veteran options for the Raiders to consider if they are looking to have 2025 be a bridge year to build prospects and other younger players. Winston made four million dollars on his one year deal with the Browns, posing himself to be a cheaper option, should the Raiders indulge.
