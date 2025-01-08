Should Raiders Consider Signing Former 1st Overall Veteran Winston?
The Las Vegas Raiders had hopes earlier this season to land a high profile pick at the quarterback decision when they were on their 10-game losing streak. Finishing the season, they landed out of the top five in the draft pecking order. If the option for a franchise altering quarterback isn't present when they select, should they take the best possible option?
The Raiders have had the chance to take a quarterback in the past, yet it never felt right. Luckily for them, their dicipline paid off when drafting who they thought would be a star and quickly turned into one, in tight end Brock Bowers. If the quarterback position is still up for grabs, why not take a former first overall pick?
An established quarterback with years of experience, and a former number one overall, Jameis Wintson will hit free agency this offseason in hopes of finding a new home. The 2015 number one overall draft pick may be what the Raiders need to sail into 2025.
Winston concluded his 2024-25 season with the Cleveland Browns after playing in 12 games for the franchise. His season totals were fine, with 181 completions in 296 attempts, throwing for 2,121 passing yards and 13 touchdowns.
Winston's 2025-26 season fate hangs in the balance, as he enters his age 31 year old season. Though spending most of his season as a backup to Deshaun Watson, Winston's numbers were good enough to show possible suitors that he still has some gas left in the tank.
With his fate hanging in the balance, as Winston and his wife Breion anxiously wait by the phone to see if his talents are being requested, Breion has strong faith that Winston isn't done just yet. In an Instagram story, Breion captioned it with "Praying 31 is the best year yet."
Given the Raiders season ended up in flames, there is still a vast need at quarterback. Though Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell are still under contract, the addition of Winston given his career numbers, could help push the Raiders past years of quarterback development in hopes to build around their other young stars on offense.
In his career, Winston has totaled over 24,000 passing yards, has thrown 154 touchdowns, and obtains a 86.4 passer rating. Given how the Raiders quarterbacks performed in 2024-25, Winston may be the upgrade that Las Vegas has so desperately been asking for.
