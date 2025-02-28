Where the Raiders Are Focusing at the NFL Combine
The Las Vegas Raiders are at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. They are looking at the incoming draft class that can be potential picks for the Silver and Black in the 2025 NFL Draft in April. The Raiders are looking for the players that they think fit the best.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have started the process of interviewing players at the combine.
The Raiders hold the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft, and they are weighing in all their options that can be available at that pick. They are also doing their homework for the rest of their picks and seeing who can be a player that is not getting as much attention as they should.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how the Raiders are conducting meetings with prospects differently than any other team at the combine on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I had a very interesting discussion late yesterday with an individual that the Raiders talked to and had a meeting with," said Carpenter. "One of the things this player told me, who has had an interview with the Raider this week, I said was there anything different from the Raiders interview that stood out to you. This was a well interviewed, very sought after player."
"I thought this was fascinating he said, If you would have not known that it was a football team interviewing a football player, you would of thought I was applying to be a UPs driver or whatever. They wanted to know about me and he goes I really like that. He goes I walked out of that room thinking, like wow, they are looking for a specific person. They were looking for me."
"That really tells you the mentality of a [John] Spytek and a mentality of a Pete Carroll and a Tom Brady of what they are looking for. They are looking for guys that are competitors."
"Listen, when you get here, they already know if you are good or not. You would not be here if you were not good. Every single player that is at the combine is good, but there are a lot of good players. And the Raiders are focused on they want to get to know you."
"They want to know what you are all about. Tell me are you going to fit my culture? We are competitors; how much do you like to win? Are you going to try and win every rep? Are you going to be in the building in May, lifting weights with your teammates, competing, running sprints, doing stuff to stay in shape on your own because you are competitive?"
