This Veteran Looks to Set Tone at Raiders' Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders are back and ready to go to work. The Raiders are eager to see how the changes they made this offseason will translate to the field. Arguably the Raiders' most significant addition the Raiders made in free agency was veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts.
The Raiders need Roberts to play within himself to help lead the Raiders' defense.
Following Organized Team Activities, Roberts explained what he will bring to the table for the Raiders this upcoming season.
"Yeah, most definitely, I think it just sends a message of how and what style of ball we want to play. But at the same time, I think being physical and being that type of player, you have to take into account that teams know that. So, when you're a downhill guy, they might do a lot of play action, a lot of bootlegs, they’ll try to kind of slow you down by doing draw plays and stuff like that," Roberts said.
"So, you just got to be cognizant of that also in your game. Trust me, I love my superpowers, but just like anybody, your superpowers can get you in trouble if you don't understand when to use them and when not to use them. And you know, man, I'm going on year 10, so I've been blessed to be able to experience the positive and the negative with it. But you know one thing about me, I'm going to set that tone, so we are going to have some fun out here Raider Nation."
Roberts noted that as the team's middle linebacker, he plans to take a leadership role on and off the field to help ease the transition for everyone. Las Vegas has a deep group of linebackers but many of them are new to the scheme like Roberts. However, few of them have a decade of NFL experience.
“It's very important. It's very important. That's why I say, today I'll be making sure I create a group message with those guys, introducing myself and stuff like that, because it's very important. They're young. It doesn't mean because you're young that you can't do great things for an organization," Roberts said.
"I'm just talking about from a standpoint of showing them, like, 'Hey, man, look, just because I'm in year 10, I don't have all the answers. We're going to do this together, we're going to take it one day at a time, and we're going to put a product out there that not just the organization, but the city of Las Vegas can respect.'"
