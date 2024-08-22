For Raiders QB Gardner Minshew II, Practice Makes Perfect
The Las Vegas Raiders are days away from their last preseason game and weeks away from the first regular season game, a road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
As the Silver and Black prepare to open up the season, quarterback Gardner Minshew II, recently named the team’s starting quarterback, plans to make the most of his time on the practice field.
“My relationship with practice has always been to get better and have fun,” Minshew said. “I think if you do those two things, you’re going to have a good day. You’re going to get better, and you’re really going to enjoy yourself. The one thing that I figured out is that being a quarterback in this league is all about winning.[If] you win, nothing else really matters, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to try to figure out how to win games around here.”
Although All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams missed most of training camp for the birth of his son, Minshew says he and Adams have already begun making up for lost time. Minshew says he and Adams have gotten extra practice on and off the field since Adams’ return to the team. The two have gone to work breaking down film together and extra throws. Minshew is working overtime to increase the chemistry with the team’s best receiver.
Still, the veteran quarterback said he plans to work extra with everyone on the offense, not just Adams.
“We’re going to do some extra throwing,” Minshew said. “We’ve already been working on some extra film, just kind of getting on the same page. I think a lot of that comes with repetitions, but a lot of that you can kind of shortcut, you can talk through, you can work through things. I kind of play out scenarios in the film room. He’s a lot of fun to do that with. He’s a guy that has played a lot of ball, [he] knows a lot. I’m always going to be leaning on him, picking his brain, and trying to make him the player that he can be.
“I think it's all of our guys just fine-tuning, getting comfortable with everybody, and really understanding how everybody sees the game. They're trying to get us on the same page, on the same picture. So, I think it will be good for all of our skill guys to get some extra work and dial it up.”
