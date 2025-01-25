Former Raider Makes Huge Prediction Surrounding RB Position
It is pretty easy to tell that the Las Vegas Raiders have a running back issue. After Josh Jacobs left the Raiders to join the Green Bay Packers before the beginning of last season, the Raiders running back options did not help their case for being the long term answers for a vital position.
Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah are set to become free agents, and when looking at their numbers, the Raiders may not need to bring either players back for another season. Combining for 731 rushing yards, Abdullah and Mattison did not fill the shoes that Jacobs left behind.
However, that being said, the Raiders have new leadership at both general manager and head coach. While the front office looks to make moves to boost this Raiders squad to a better record in 2025, former Raider Maurice Jones-Drew had a bold prediction that would solve the Raiders immediate running back problem.
"Why not bring in a guy like {Aaron} Jones? His leadership skills have been raved about in both Green Bay and Minnesota, and the 30-year-old running back still thrives as a dual-threat playmaker," Jones-Drew said.
Jones had a spectacular season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, posting career highs in both carries (255) and rushing yards (1,138). Jones also prove to any doubters that his age would not come into factor, as he played in all 17 games for the club.
The former fifth rounder has made a name for himself throughout his career, and while the Raiders need an immediate impact to improve their ground game, Jones seems to be an answer that the Raider Nation would love to see.
It is one thing to let a young running back such as Sincere McCormick stay with the team, but to be an everyday guy, just doesn't seem to be the right guy for the job. Jones will hit age 31 during midseason in 2025, which could pull his name out of the hat for certain franchises.
As for the Raiders, improving their ground game to a respectable rank among the NFL will bring back credibility for Las Vegas. Opponents knew they wouldn't be able to run the ball a lot last year, and brining in Jones would erase all the naysayers.
If the Raiders wish to make a statement under their new management, a Jones addition would surely do so.
