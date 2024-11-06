How Close Was Raiders Star to Leaving?
With the NFL trade deadline over and done with, rumors about Maxx Crosby's fait as a Las Vegas Raider continue to circle in the media.
The Detroit Lions were considered potential landing spots for Crosby to replace an injured Aidan Hutchinson on the league's best team as they head to their playoff push but these were all rumors as the team shot down any potential trade.
Although Crosby did not land in Detroit, as the media speculated, could there have been another team as a possible fit?
Crosby signed a four-year contract extension in 2022, where he will earn $94 million, with $53 million guaranteed with his current team. However, with the Raiders' recent struggles, this could have been a chance for the team to begin a strong rebuild while dumping salary on a strong player.
So far this season, Crosby has, in 8 games played, 17 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and 14 quarterback hits. Continuing his dominance from 2023 into the current year, some playoff-contending teams could use a player of his caliber, although the owner does not want to move his edge rusher.
With the Lions off the board, the Philadelphia Eagles would have been another team that could have benefited from acquiring Crosby. The Eagles are in contention for a playoff spot this season, and with no current edge rusher on the squad recording more than four tackles for a loss.
Crosby recently voiced his frustrations about his team's performance as of late, losing five in a row. There could have been a case made for the former Eastern Michigan Eagle to fly to Phillaelphia and start another run in his football career for a different eagle-themed team.
Another potential landing spot for Crosby would have been the Green Bay Packers. This Packers team finds themselves in contention for a playoff spot as well, sitting at 6-3 on the season just behind the 6-2 Minnesota Vikings and division-leading 7-1 Detroit Lions.
Since the Lions and Crosby deal didn't work out, the potential move for Crosby to have gone to Green Bay could have shaken up the divisional race, joining Preston Smith or Rashan Gary on defense.
