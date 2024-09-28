How Does Adams' Injury Impact Raiders vs. Browns?
The Las Vegas Raiders have suffered another major blow due to injury as all-pro wide receiver Davante Adams has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury.
Adams is the highest-paid player on the Raiders and leads the team with 209 receiving yards and 18 receptions. This is a crucial miss for a group that is in need of a win against a sub-par team in the Cleveland Browns.
The Raiders receiving core will have to fill the gap of Adams with multiple guys requiring more targets. Sixth-year wideout Jakobi Meyers and last year's third-round pick Tre Tucker have to step up and take on a larger load in the passing game.
Another key receiver to help the Raiders' offense will be the third-year man out of Pitt, DJ Turner. Turner has seen limited snaps this season and has just one reception that came back in Week 1. His snap count and targets will definitely increase this Sunday.
“You got Jakobi Myers, who we really feel good about, and obviously, most teams, he'll be their No. 1, and it's a great opportunity for him to go and show that as well,” said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce on Friday morning. “But collectively, nobody needs to be Davante Adams. I don't need another Davante, there's only one right? I just need the best version of Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DJ Turner and the rest of those receivers.”
Rookie tight end Brock Bower, has slowly climbed the rankings as one of the most talented in the NFL at his position. He will also be called upon to make a larger impact, trying to replicate his nine-catch, 98-yard reception performance in Week 2 against the Ravens.
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II is without his No. 1 receiver, who has been a go-to guy in clutch moments and completing broken plays. He will have to make sharper throws and survey the field longer to find that open receiver instead of referring to Adams on a majority of throws.
If the Raiders can efficiently throw the ball without their top receiver against a team that is allowing just above 22 points per game, it will show the ability for the offense to succeed in less than ideal circumstances.
