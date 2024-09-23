Raiders' Young WR Has Career Day vs. Panthers
The Las Vegas Raiders could not generate much offense against the Carolina Panthers in a 36-22 loss, falling to 1-2 on the season. They did find some solace in second-year wide receiver, Tre Tucker, who had a career-high performance on Sunday afternoon.
Tucker led the team with 96 receiving yards on seven receptions, including a touchdown and a 54-yard strike that set up a touchdown early in the first quarter. It was the most catches and receiving yards in a game for Tucker through 19 contests in a Raider uniform over the past two seasons.
Late in the game, trailing by 21 points, backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell scrambled toward the sideline and delivered a low pass in the corner of the end zone that was caught by Tucker for an eight-yard touchdown. The first score of the season for both Tucker and O'Connell.
The Akron, Ohio native was drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2023 draft out of the University of Cincinnati and has become an extra offensive piece that can be a reliable target for the offense going forward.
Through 16 games with the Raiders last season, Tucker had 19 receptions for 331 yards and two touchdown grabs. He has caught over half the number of balls from last year (11), more than a third of his total receiving yards (131), and half of his touchdown total from a year ago (1).
The other skill players in the passing game did not show up on Sunday as tight end Brock Bowers and wideout Davante Adams combined for just seven receptions and 81 receiving yards.
Tucker out-gained the two stars by himself and surely raised the confidence of the Raider coaching staff regarding his play. Expect him to earn more targets in the coming weeks as the wide receiver room continues to expand.
The Raiders will look to bounce back next week at home against the Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday afternoon. Hopefully, Tucker can have a similar performance along with multiple other offensive threats succeeding through the air.
