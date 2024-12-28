How Raiders' DC Graham Continues to Press the Right Buttons
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has steadily improved after injuries ravaged it early this season. Over the last few weeks, it has undoubtedly been one of the hottest in the league, as the unit has begun to gel together nicely.
Las Vegas' defense has been one of the primary bright spots on a team that has been void of bright spots this season. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham noted that it is his responsibility, along with the Raiders coaching staff, to get the most out of the defense.
To do so, Graham knows he must play to his players' strengths and put them in a position to succeed. The Raiders' defense has two more games to prove how far they have come this season, as the unit has grown and matured over the last 16 weeks.
"It's my job, along with the coaches, to know our players," Graham said. "We've got to know the guys on our roster the best, like that's what we have to know first and foremost. So, from there, we develop the plans during the week, trying to put those guys in the best position to take advantage of what they do best. So, that's my job. That's my job, along with calling the game during the during the game.
"So, for me, I'm always thinking about, 'Okay, where to put this player, where to put this player, to put them in the best spot,'" Graham said. "And then in terms of if there's ever mental errors or anything like that, again, a lot of times it falls on me in terms of, I didn't do a good enough job of explaining something during the week. So, what we try to do is combat that the next week, learn from those mistakes, and make sure that we’re all on the same page. But all that stuff falls on me in terms of when I'm trying to orchestrate how to deploy these guys based on the scheme. But a lot of that falls on me."
The Raiders' defense has many young players on it. The next two weeks are the opportunity for a lifetime for many of them.
They must take advantage.
