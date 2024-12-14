How the Raiders Are Still Working Out Problematic Issues on OL
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback problems are well-known and discussed often. The Raiders undoubtedly need to draft a new quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft to help solidify the unit that has been arguably their most pressing issue outside of quarterback.
It could be argued that the Raiders' issues along the offensive line over the last two seasons have been equally problematic as their quarterback issues. As bad as the quarterback play has been for the Raiders since last season, at least some of their problems have stemmed from the lack of a dependable offensive line.
The line's inability to block consistently has also thrown off the Raiders' running game, as Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, and Alexander Mattison have all struggled behind the various Raiders' offensive lines over the last two seasons.
Still, Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell praised the unit for their efforts.
"Yeah, those guys I think I mentioned last week have been doing an awesome job and really deserved being in there and played super hard,” O’Connell said. “And sometimes, I know the game before I took a few sacks, but there's a lot of things that go into taking a sack or a negative run. It's not always the offensive line's fault.
"And so, like I said, those guys are super tough. They play hard every week. And it's so crazy they never get their name out there, they're never talked about and they just work hard and really are selfless, do things for other people. So, it's always fun to see those guys rewarded when we play well and when we score. And so, we're trying to do more of that."
"I think we had one under center this week that I fumbled, and I just was trying to get the handoff, and pulled away from center too quickly,” O’Connell said. “And so that was my fault, not Jackson's fault. And so yeah, obviously our first year together and the first few games together. We both are learning, and I've got to do a better job of communicating with him and helping him out. And he's been doing a great job. He's receptive, and we have a great relationship, so I'm not worried about that."
