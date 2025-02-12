How Tom Brady Plans to Improve Over the Offseason
Las Vegas Raiders minority owner and Fox analyst Tom Brady continues to carve out a solid career after retiring from the National Football League. Brady has gone from one facet of the league to two other facets as a minority owner and analyst.
Brady's unprecedented playing career has trickled over to what appears to be an unprecedented post-retirement career. Brady as an analyst is much different than Brady as a quarterback, as he was much more experienced at one than the other. However, he noted how he prepares and works on his craft as an analyst. With his first season as an analyst in the books, Brady explained what he wants to improve this season.
"It’s kind of like when I played quarterback. Everything," Brady said. "There is a complexity to football that I’d like to allow the viewer to see in a more simple way. There are a lot of moving parts out there, and how I communicate to the viewers in a very concise way so they can learn something or be entertained by something, or enjoy the experience a little more, is ultimately what my goal is."
Ever the student of the game, instead of studying hours of film on an opposing defense, Brady spent time during the season looking for ways to improve as an analyst. Brady noted a specific tactic he used this season and credited multiple people with helping with his development during his first season as an analyst.
"I have learned a lot and tried to kind of narrow the focus quite a bit during the season to make them more like soundbites," Brady said. "The problem is you can’t get very deep and explain that much in 12 or 20 seconds. Kevin (Burkhardt) does a great job of allowing me to expand on answers as the play goes on.
"I think he and I have tremendous chemistry, and I love working with the best playman in the business in Kevin. To work with him on a weekly basis has been a pleasure for me. Tom and Erin the same way. I stepped into the A Team and I was the rookie, and they have all had so much patience in dealing with me as I have gone through this learning curve."
