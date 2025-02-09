How Was Raiders Minority Owner Tom Brady's First Season on Air?
Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is the standard for quarterbacks in the National Football League. Brady was the epitome of success and consistency on the field during his legendary career.
In retirement, Brady is in two roles he is not nearly as experienced in as his days as a quarterback. He has already hit the ground running as a minority owner for the Raiders, helping them secure a seemingly competent general manager and front office.
However, broadcasting is a much different animal. Unlike a minority owner who can go unseen and unheard of, as a broadcaster, one's mistakes are shown live time on national television for all to see. Brady
"I think the mistakes that I have made — and I have made plenty — I have learned from all of them," Brady said. "You are not happy they have happened, but at the same time, I understand that when they do happen, and I mispronounce words or forget a certain statistic or the preparation was a little off in terms of my thoughts on something, and I screw up the analysis, I go back and I want to get it right the next time.
"Without the mistakes, you don’t learn from them and apply them going forward. … There is no scoreboard for us so you just have to give it your best and you have to have confidence in what you are saying and you have to authoritatively make your mark with what you see because that’s really what you owe the viewer.
Brady elaborated on what he has enjoyed the most since becoming a broadcaster. Watching and listening to the greatest quarterback of all time display his knowledge of the game without putting on a helmet and cleats is a treat.
"I love the ability to take the viewer inside of just the way that I see things," Brady said. "In some ways, it’s very simple. In some ways, it’s very complicated. I think understanding challenges and the art and science of this, you can really only do it through doing it."
While some may believe Brady's broadcasting career conflicts with his position as a minority owner of the Raiders, he genuinely has an opportunity to excel in both positions, which few people, if any, could do. Brady must be given time to grow into both roles, as anyone else would.
