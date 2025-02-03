Is Raiders Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson Reunion Now Ruled Out?
The Las Vegas Raiders have filled almost every position they have needed to so far this offseason, but the quarterback slot is still vacant. Whether Aidan O'Connell is the answer or not is still up in the air, but following Pete Carroll joining the Raiders as head coach, several rumors spiraled on if a reunion between Carroll and veteran quarterback Russell Wilson was a possibility.
Initially, the narrative made sense. The Raiders need a quarterback in any form. Whether it be franchise altering or a bridge quarterback, the front office is on the prowl to improve the positional need. However, Wilson himself shot down the possibility of him being the answer in a recent interview.
"I'm looking forward to hopefully going back to the Steelers and we'll see what happens with the rest," Wilson told The Associated Press on Saturday. "I love it in Pittsburgh."
Wilson signed a one year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and flourished in the starting quarterback role when it was handed to him. The 36 year old veteran played in 11 games for the franchise, and collected 2,482 passing yards in 214 completions.
Wilson played under coach Carroll for the Seattle Seahawks since he broke out into the league back in 2012, and left the franchise to join the Denver Broncos in 2022. Carroll himself was asked if Wilson could be the answer for the Raiders quarterback problem, but even he said "it is way too early to tell."
Wilson has shot down the idea of retirement for the 2025 season, claiming he has more in the tank. While Wilson is focused on a Steelers return, there is no for sure claim that he will get the call to come back.
"Pete's going to be a great coach, obviously," Wilson said. "He's great at what he does. But I'm focused on the Steelers."
At the moment, it is leaning that Wilson and Carroll will not have a reunion in the Silver and Black in 2025. So where does that place the quarterback issue now? Is O'Connell the answer? Or should they take a chance on another veteran quarterback that's available in free agency?
