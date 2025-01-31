Raiders' Pete Carroll Gets Candid on Russell Wilson
Could the Las Vegas Raiders seriously bring in Russell Wilson to man the quarterback position for the 2025 NFL season?
It looks like it could happen.
The possibility of Wilson to the Raiders increased by a considerable amount when Pete Carroll was introduced as Las Vegas' new head coach, as Carroll coached Wilson for a decade with the Seattle Seahawks.
Wilson is slated to hit the free-agent market this offseason, and with the Raiders needing a signal-caller, they may turn to the 36-year-old as a potential bridge option.
However, when asked about the chances of Wilson joining the Silver and Black this week, Carroll kind of threw some cold water on the idea.
"It’s so early and we’re just in the midst of trying to find the puzzle pieces, not even putting them together yet, so I can’t even say. Free agency hasn’t come yet," Carroll said on What The Football.
Of course, the fact that Carroll is playing coy here does not come as much of a surprise. He is obviously not going to divulge Las Vegas' plans one way or the other.
But Wilson to the Raiders actually does make a fair amount of sense.
Las Vegas played out 2024 with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as its two primary quarterbacks, something it surely does not want to repeat in 2025.
Obviously, the Raiders took quite a hit by falling from first to sixth in the NFL Draft order, likely taking them out of the running for Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. However, Las Vegas can try to trade up for one of the two, or it can select another quarterback later in the draft.
If the Raiders sign Wilson and draft a signal-caller, the veteran could mentor the youngster next season and clear the way for him to start in 2026.
Or, Las Vegas can bypass drafting a quarterback altogether and just roll with Wilson for now. It could then attempt to draft a quarterback next April.
Wilson spent the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making 11 starts and throwing for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.
The nine-time Pro Bowler is clearly not the player he once was, but he may end up being the only legitimate answer for the Raiders next fall.
